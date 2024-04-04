Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

PowerFleet Stock Down 7.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 50.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 1,459,830 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 328,024 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 21.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,182 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

