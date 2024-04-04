Raymond James Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.23.

TSE:DOO opened at C$100.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$88.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.97. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

