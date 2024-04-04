Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Get Reading International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 526,163 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.