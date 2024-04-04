Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.80

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 859967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

