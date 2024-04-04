Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $52.99. Approximately 1,229,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,148,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.