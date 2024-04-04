Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.9%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $52.99. 1,229,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,148,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

