ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 78.7% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $68.79 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 78.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00150349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

