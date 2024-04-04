RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

