Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

RENT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $131,156. 9.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.82. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

