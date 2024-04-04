Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 4/2/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/28/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $108.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/26/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/20/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/19/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/4/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/21/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/21/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/20/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/16/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

