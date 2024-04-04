Research Analysts Set Expectations for Humacyte, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Humacyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Humacyte Stock Up 2.0 %

HUMA stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

