Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.
RGP traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 404,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,710. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
