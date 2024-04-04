Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Price Performance

RGP stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 394,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,256. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $381.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

