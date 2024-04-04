Reviewing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89% Nextdoor -67.69% -24.22% -20.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Tremor International and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tremor International currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $343.77 million 1.09 $22.74 million ($0.14) -36.79 Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.02 -$147.76 million ($0.38) -5.87

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremor International beats Nextdoor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

