RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.98) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 4,000 ($50.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.70) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 0.7 %

About RHI Magnesita

Shares of LON:RHIM traded up GBX 25 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,500 ($43.94). 7,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,034 ($25.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,818 ($47.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,517.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,153.70.

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.