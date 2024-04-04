Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 1,604 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3,208.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.01. 670,075 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

