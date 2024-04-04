Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $226,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.47. 436,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,868. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.60 and a 200 day moving average of $412.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

