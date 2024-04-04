Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.36. 538,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,869. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

