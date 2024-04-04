Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 38 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $568.71. 210,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $308.26 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

