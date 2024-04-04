Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 6.5%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. 3,423,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,806,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 340,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 212,646 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 174,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

