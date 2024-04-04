Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.45. 1,543,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,741,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $220.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 212,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

