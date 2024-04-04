RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

OPP opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 587,505 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

