RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
RIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 131,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
