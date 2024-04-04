RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 131,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

