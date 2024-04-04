Robert W. Baird Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $13.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 545,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.