Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $4.25

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.17. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,551,789 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,831,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $140,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

