Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.66. The company had a trading volume of 114,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,185. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.43.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

