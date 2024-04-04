Roth Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $35.65 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,287 shares of company stock worth $11,919,335 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

