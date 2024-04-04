Royal Bank of Canada Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.
Burberry Group Price Performance
Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,182 ($14.84). The company had a trading volume of 671,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,236. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156 ($14.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,269.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,483.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77.
