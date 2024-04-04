Royal Bank of Canada Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,182 ($14.84). The company had a trading volume of 671,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,236. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156 ($14.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,269.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,483.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

