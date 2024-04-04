RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 493,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

