Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ryanair worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.22. The stock had a trading volume of 248,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

