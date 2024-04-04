Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

RYAAY traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $147.67. 271,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after buying an additional 647,093 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after buying an additional 443,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

