Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

RHP stock opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 697,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $57,580,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.