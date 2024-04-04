Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sandstorm Gold worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

SAND remained flat at $5.51 on Thursday. 944,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

