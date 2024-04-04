Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

SRRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.