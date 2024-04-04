Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.90

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 57377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

