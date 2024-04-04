Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 859,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

