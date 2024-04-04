Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.