Scotiabank Analysts Give NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) a C$13.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

NXE opened at C$11.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.24.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

