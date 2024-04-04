Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.34. 101,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 523,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 360.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

