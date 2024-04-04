Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

JBT stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

