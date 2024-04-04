Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMTC

Semtech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Semtech

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.