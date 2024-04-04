Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.35.

SMTC stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

