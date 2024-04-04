Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Price Performance
Shares of SQNS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
