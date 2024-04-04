Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 23.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 11,253,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after buying an additional 2,120,141 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 844,329 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 166.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 2,601,703 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 961,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

