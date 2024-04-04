ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE NOW traded up $15.22 on Thursday, reaching $774.38. The company had a trading volume of 499,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $770.47 and a 200-day moving average of $686.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

