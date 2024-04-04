ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 2.5%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $782.25 and last traded at $778.27. Approximately 264,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,194,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $759.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.