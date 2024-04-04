ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $748.23 and last traded at $751.95. Approximately 224,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,210,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $770.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

