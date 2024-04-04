ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 7.7%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 284,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 308,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

