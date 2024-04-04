Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

