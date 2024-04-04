Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Roth Mkm

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shimmick

Shimmick Stock Down 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SHIM opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.