Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 164,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 414,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 32.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

